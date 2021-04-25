OTTAWA -- A memorial continues to grow at an intersection in Ottawa's Chinatown neighbourhood, as the community mourns the death of harm reduction worker Carl Reinboth.

"We're all crushed," says Brandie Sauve, who credits Reinboth for helping turn her life around.

Sauve says Reinboth was well known in the community, known for his long hair, gentle but stern demeanour, and charismatic smile.

The 64-year-old Reinboth was found at the corner of Somerset Street West and Arthur Street Friday morning with life-threatening stab wounds. He later died in hospital.

Sauve knew Reinboth for more than 20 years. A recovering addict, Sauve describes Reinboth as a father figure who taught her there’s more to life than drugs.

"He was the first one to say this isn't you," she said. "You can change, you can get better."

And with his support, Sauve said it was possible.

"I changed my whole life."

Sauve said she isn’t ready to see the memorial, still coming to terms that when she walks into work at Somerset West Community Health Centre she won’t see his smiling face.

"We just got to continue his work and make him proud and stay on my journey of recovery for him," Sauve said. "Because that's what I know he would want for me and for the rest of his loved ones."