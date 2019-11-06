'We deserve a safe workplace:' Silent protest amid Councillor Rick Chiarelli's surprise appearance at city hall
Some city staffers protested silently outside council chambers on Wednesday, calling for a 'safe workplace,' as Councillor Rick Chiarelli made his first appearance in months amid sexual harassment allegations.
OTTAWA — Some city staffers protested silently outside council chambers on Wednesday as Councillor Rick Chiarelli made his first appearance in three months amid sexual harassment allegations by former staff members.
Chiarelli showed up to Wednesday’s city council meeting with family members by his side.
