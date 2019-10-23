

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Ottawa city council has denied Coun. Rick Chiarelli's request for a leave of absence.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday, councillors decided against granting Chiarelli his request to be off until at least Dec. 1.

Chiarelli provided council with an updated doctor's note explaining the reason for his request. The note said Chiarelli suffered a "syncopal attack" and was taken to hospital by ambulance on Oct. 12. The note also said Chiarelli gave signed consent to share the information.

A syncopal attack is also known as fainting.

Chiarelli has been facing accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by former female staffers and prospective employees. He has denied all the allegations.

Wednesday's vote means Chiarelli must return to work by the end of November or face losing his seat on council.

