

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Mayor Jim Watson says he’s been released from hospital after he had surgery to remove his appendix last week.

On Twitter, Watson thanked the staff at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital but says he's looking forward to being in his own bed.

Watson’s chief of staff said in a statement last week the mayor left Wednesday's budget meeting in pain, and had to have surgery that evening.

He's announced he won't be back at City Hall until the New Year as he recovers.