Watson released from hospital after appendectomy
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Sunday, December 17, 2017 2:47PM EST
Mayor Jim Watson says he’s been released from hospital after he had surgery to remove his appendix last week.
On Twitter, Watson thanked the staff at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital but says he's looking forward to being in his own bed.
Watson’s chief of staff said in a statement last week the mayor left Wednesday's budget meeting in pain, and had to have surgery that evening.
He's announced he won't be back at City Hall until the New Year as he recovers.
Happy to be released from @QCHOttawa - great staff but looking forward to being out of a hospital gown and in my own bed!Will try to reply to the many good wishes but a collective thank you for your emails, tweets, calls and cards. It was very thoughtful and appreciated— Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) December 17, 2017