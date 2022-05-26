Water main break closes ByWard Market street
A water main break closed a section of George Street in the ByWard Market Thursday morning.
Police closed the road between Dalhousie Street and Sussex Drive so city crews could make repairs.
Nearby businesses including McDonald's and Tim Hortons are closed because of the water main break.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
