OTTAWA -- The provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad warns a federal offender wanted for breaching his statutory release is known to frequent Ottawa and Kingston.

Parmjit Singh is serving a two-year, eight month sentence for robbery, theft under $5,000 and possession of weapons dangerous.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement is now requesting the public's help in locating Singh, who is wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of statutory release.

Singh is described as a west Asian male, 32-years-old, 5'8", 167 pounds, with long black hair, brown eyes and a beard. Police say he has numerous tattoos, such as letters around his right wrist and "Singh" on his left forearm.

He is known to frequent the Kingston, Toronto, and Ottawa areas and has ties to Regina, Saskatchewan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673.