OTTAWA -- One of Ottawa's most popular summer events is not cancelled yet, but organizers of RBC Bluesfest say whether or not the show will go on depends the fans.

In a message sent Tuesday night, organizers said they are monitoring the situation closely, as tours are cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19.

"With the outdoor festival season ramping up, many tours, shows and festivals will be significantly affected by the pandemic. We are doing our best to figure out where this is going in these challenging and unprecedented times," the message said.

Organizers say they're "confident" the gates will open on July 9, and they are taking directions from government and health authorities as the pandemic evolves.

But they had a simple message for fans: stay home now, if you want to see Bluesfest in July.

"Right now, you are the best chance we have at making this summer festival season happen! Please do your part to follow physical distancing measures and the advice of our government & health officials. If everyone can buckle down and stay inside NOW, we have a better shot at stopping the spread of this virus, so we can come together as a community and celebrate at #RBCBluesfest2020."

[Editor's note: the emphasis in the original message was kept in this quote.]

Bluesfest says if the festival does have to be cancelled, all ticketholders will be entitled to a full refund.

Bluesfest suggests, in the meantime, fans continue to support musicians through buying and streaming their music. They linked to the official RBC Bluesfest 2020 Spotify playlist as a place to start.

"Stay positive and stop buying all the toilet paper. See you all this summer!" the note ends.

The 2020 edition of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest is scheduled to take place July 9–19 at LeBreton Flats.