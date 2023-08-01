Walmart phases out self-checkouts at Ottawa location

Walmart Canada has removed self-checkouts from at least one Ottawa location in favour of bringing back more cashiers.

The Walmart Supercentre at Billings Bridge removed its self-checkouts as of Saturday. The area is blocked off, with signs explaining it is a test of a 'full-serve experience.'

"During this test, our associates will be available to scan all items, including those being processed in the area known as our self-checkout," the note says. "We look forward to interacting you with on a more one-one-one basis."

It's not clear how long the test at this Walmart location will last. CTV News reached out to Walmart for comment, but did not hear back.

It comes as other retailers, including grocers, have been implementing measures to combat what they claim is a rise in shoplifting, including receipt checks and gates at entrances and exits.

Earlier this year, Walmart Canada CEO Gonzala Gebara said the company has been working on "internal processes" with regard to security.

"We have been working on investing in technology. We have been very well connected with the RCC (Retail Council of Canada) and collaborating with everyone so that we can make our stores the safest place for our customers to shop and for our associates to work," he said in May during a tour of a distribution centre in Moncton, N.B.

When asked about self-checkouts, he said there was no plan to scale back on them to curb theft.

"We're really happy with the evolution that they are having and we're happy also with the fact that we're providing customers with choices. If you want to have a regular checkout, you can go there, and if you want to just attend for yourself, you can just do it."

According to Statistics Canada, police-reported cases of shoplifting rose 31 per cent in 2022 compared to the year prior, but remained lower than they were in 2019.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy and CTV News Atlantic's Derek Haggett.