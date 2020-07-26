OTTAWA -- An employee at the Walmart store at the Billings Bridge Shopping Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesperson confirms.

In an email to CTV News, Corporate Affairs Manager Felicia Fefer said the employee last worked in the store on July 20. Co-workers who were determined to be in close contact with the affected employee have been told to self-isolate.

Fefer says a deep-cleaning of the store was conducted.

"We are in contact with the associate and are keeping them in our thoughts. Everyone at Walmart wishes them a speedy recovery," Fefer said.

Fefer added that Walmart stores have regular enhanced cleaning protocols, and feature many other pandemic control measures, including temperature checks for employees at the start of each shift and plastic barriers at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies. Employees are tasked with cleaning their own work areas.

Fefer did not say how many other affected employees were directed to self-isolate.