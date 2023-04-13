Wait times to see a doctor in Ottawa hospital emergency rooms exceed provincial average

The wait to see a doctor in all Ottawa hospital emergency departments exceeded the provincial average in February.

New statistics from Health Quality Ontario shows the average wait for a first assessment by a doctor in the ER was 1.8 hours across Ontario.

In Ottawa, the Ottawa Hospital General Campus had the longest wait time to see a doctor in the emergency room at 3.5 hours. That's up from 3.4 hours in January.

The average wait time to see a doctor in the emergency department was 2.7 hours at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital, 2.4 hours at CHEO, 2.3 hours at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus and 2.1 hours at the Montfort Hospital.

The Windsor Regional Hospital – Metropolitan Campus had the longest wait times for a first assessment by a doctor in Ontario, at 3.6 hours.

The Cornwall Community Hospital and the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital reported average wait times of 2.5 hours for a first assessment in the ER.

WAIT TIMES FOR ADMISSION

Across Ontario, the average wait time for patients to be admitted to the hospital from the emergency department was 20.4 hours.

Here are the wait times for Ottawa hospitals: Montfort Hospital 12.8 hours, CHEO 13.9 hours Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus 17.5 hours, Ottawa Hospital General Campus 21.5 hours and Queensway-Carleton Hospital 22.7 hours.