OTTAWA -- The Queensway Carleton Hospital is telling people to be prepared if they visit the COVID-19 Care Clinic in Ottawa's west-end.

The COVID-19 Care Clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. at the D. Aubrey Moodie Intermediate School is operated by staff at the Queensway Carleton Hospital, in partnership with Ottawa Public Health and community physicians.

It's open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

On Twitter, the hospital said its "experiencing significant increases in volumes" at the care clinic, resulting in wait times up to four hours.

The care clinic is primarily for treating people with symptoms of respiratory illness – cough, fever, and cold-like symptoms. It's equipped to do basic diagnostic tests, such as chest X-rays and lab tests.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital has tips for people visiting the West COVID-19 Care Clinic: