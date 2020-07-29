Advertisement
Wait times at Ottawa west COVID Care Clinic up to four hours long
Ottawa's first COVID-19 care clinic will open at D. Aubrey Moodie School on Monday (Photo courtesy: Twitter/QCHOttawa)
OTTAWA -- The Queensway Carleton Hospital is telling people to be prepared if they visit the COVID-19 Care Clinic in Ottawa's west-end.
The COVID-19 Care Clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. at the D. Aubrey Moodie Intermediate School is operated by staff at the Queensway Carleton Hospital, in partnership with Ottawa Public Health and community physicians.
It's open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.
On Twitter, the hospital said its "experiencing significant increases in volumes" at the care clinic, resulting in wait times up to four hours.
The care clinic is primarily for treating people with symptoms of respiratory illness – cough, fever, and cold-like symptoms. It's equipped to do basic diagnostic tests, such as chest X-rays and lab tests.
The Queensway Carleton Hospital has tips for people visiting the West COVID-19 Care Clinic:
- Expect to wait outdoors for a period of time: Consider bringing water, sunscreen, and a chair or umbrella if needed to help you beat the heat
- You will be asked to wear a face mask and physically distance, both in line and within the Care Clinic
- Security, management and physicians regularly walk the line and check on vulnerable patients