OTTAWA -- A campaign to provide families at CHEO with colourful cloth masks has proven successful for the hospital, with more than 10,000 masks already donated.

Nevertheless, the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario says more masks are needed.

We're so excited to share that we've received over 10,000 cloth masks, handmade and donated thanks to your generosity! That may sound like a lot of masks, but we're still in need of more. If you want to help, here is some info on our needs: https://t.co/GdMNDsL9jd #sewhelpful pic.twitter.com/ciHEOUsauV — CHEO Ottawa (@CHEO) June 13, 2020

CHEO is already giving commercially produced masks to every parent, caregiver, and child over two years of age, but the hospital also has a goal of supplying reusable cloth masks for use at CHEO and in the community. These masks will not be used by health-care providers work.

The "sew helpful" campaign still wants to see needles pulling thread for a good cause.

CHEO is looking for masks in kid, teen, and adult sizes. You can make masks with or without filters or with or without nose wires for extra benefit.

The masks should be made of two prewashed fabrics, typically cotton or flannel, and elastic cords for ear loops or something to use as a head tie at the back. If you're adding a nose wire, you'll want some bias tape and a wire as well.

Links to a pattern can be found on CHEO's website, or you can use your own.

CHEO will wash all masks before distributing them.

When donating, you're asked to put your masks in plastic bags, separated by size, and clearly marked 3-6 years, 7-12 years, teens, or adults.

You can mail your masks to CHEO in a sealed envelope or box:

Community-made Masks

Attn: R. Correll RI2127

CHEO, 401 Smyth Rd, Ottawa ON K1H 8L1

You can also drop your community-made masks outside the main entrance of CHEO between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays and between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For more information, Please contact communitymasks@cheo.on.ca

For advice on the use of non-medical masks in the community, visit Health Canda's website.