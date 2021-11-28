OTTAWA -- VIA Rail has cancelled four trains between Ottawa and Toronto on Monday and Tuesday this week due to an "operational issue impacting the infrastructure owner."

In a statement on Twitter, VIA Rail said that some trips on the Ottawa-Toronto and Toronto-Montreal corridor were cancelled, "due to operational issues impacting the infrastructure owner that are outside of our control."

VIA Rail trains #50, 40, 47, 645, 60, 668, 61 and 67 will be cancelled Monday and Tuesday.

The cancelled routes are:

VIA Rail train #47: Departs Ottawa at 12:31 p.m. Arrives in Toronto at 5:18 p.m.

VIA Rail train #645 Departs Ottawa at 2:32 p.m. Arrives in Toronto at 7:03 p.m.

VIA Rail train #50: Departs Toronto at 6:32 a.m. Arrives in Ottawa at 11:21 a.m.

VIA Rail train #40: Departs Toronto at 10:32 a.m. Arrives in Ottawa at 2:54 p.m.

VIA Rail train #60: Departs Toronto at 6:32 a.m. Arrives in Montreal at 11:49 a.m.

VIA Rail train #668: Departs Toronto at 6:02 p.m. Arrives in Montreal at 10:55 p.m.

VIA Rail train 61: Departs Montreal at 6:51 a.m. Arrives in Toronto at 12:03 p.m.

VIA Rail train 67: Departs Montreal at 1:23 p.m. Arrives in Toronto at 6:33 p.m.

VIA Rail's schedule shows four trains are still scheduled to depart Ottawa for Toronto on Monday and Tuesday, and four trains will run between Toronto and Ottawa.