OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Vehicle with only three tires stopped on Hwy. 417

    Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle missing its front wheel drove past an OPP officer on Hwy. 417 over the weekend. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle missing its front wheel drove past an OPP officer on Hwy. 417 over the weekend. (OPP/X)
    Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers they need all four tires on a vehicle to drive on Highway 417.

    Police say an officer noticed a vehicle driving on Hwy. 417 in the Ottawa area this weekend missing the front tire.

    "The driver of the vehicle through it would be a good idea to continue driving after his tire fell off on Hwy. 417, while he drove past a police car," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    Police say the driver was also uninsured.

    "The driver faces a minimum $5,000 fine upon conviction," the OPP said.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

