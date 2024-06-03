Vehicle with only three tires stopped on Hwy. 417

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers they need all four tires on a vehicle to drive on Highway 417.

Police say an officer noticed a vehicle driving on Hwy. 417 in the Ottawa area this weekend missing the front tire.

"The driver of the vehicle through it would be a good idea to continue driving after his tire fell off on Hwy. 417, while he drove past a police car," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Police say the driver was also uninsured.

"The driver faces a minimum $5,000 fine upon conviction," the OPP said.