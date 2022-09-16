Vehicle crashes into outside wall of a townhouse in Blackburn Hamlet

Ottawa firefighters stabilized the wall of a townhouse in Blackburn Hamlet after an SUV crashed into the home, causing "significant cracks" to the wall of the home.

Emergency crews responded to the incident on Innes Road, between Glen Park Drive and Orient Park Drive, at 12:15 p.m. Friday. The call indicated a vehicle drove into the outside wall of a three-storey townhouse.

Ottawa fire says the first OFS vehicle arriving on the scene confirmed a four-door SUV had driven into the wall of the townhouse, and the Structural Collapse Team was required to stabilize the building.

"The vehicle drove into an end unit townhouse and caused significant cracks in the bricks of the home," Ottawa Fire said.

"A triple stud over a set of stairs has been compromised. The wall displaced is a load bearing wall. The entire first floor is loose."

Technicians with the Structural Collapse Team spent two hours securing the wall of the building with what is known as a "Raker" system. Approximately three hours after the call, Ottawa Fire cleared the scene and turned it over to the property manager.

There are no reports of injuries, and no one is trapped inside the home.