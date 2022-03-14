Valentine's Day redo only a small boost for Ottawa businesses

When Rouida Kandalaft thinks back to Valentine’s Day, there is a pause before she answers.

“I’m not going to cry,” she says.

The florist and owner of Millenium Blossoms, like many others in the downtown core, saw significantly fewer sales on Valentine’s Day compared to years past.

“I really wanted it to be a good day, that’s for sure, but I didn’t think so. It’s [been] a period of time, the whole month, it’s not like the week after,” she added.

Businesses across the city are taking part in celebrating the redo, some offering discounts and specials to draw people in, others, like Suzy Q Donuts, bringing back their festive heart-shaped treats.

“We think the idea is really great, we personally support local businesses so we’re happy to spread a little bit of love around Ottawa today,” Kristy Bailey, Kitchen Manager for Suzy Q Donuts said.

In Hintonburg, TaeHyun hoped the holiday would serve as an introduction to his cafe, Sharpfle Waffle, that only opened in December.

“It’s a great opportunity that we get this second Valentines Day for us to promote ourselves as a new business.”

But the promoted bump in sales that the city was hoping the event would generate failed to materialize for many.

Multiple restaurants in the downtown core and ByWard Market told CTV Ottawa they had only seen negligible increases in reservations, in some cases down even from the actual Valentines Day.

“It’s not a significant lift at all,” Kimberly Ryan, events coordinator at E18ghteen said.

The fine-dining restaurant decided not to mark the occasion after a fairly successful February 14 but hopes V-Day 2.0 can serve as a catalyst to bring people back to the core.

“Whether it’s this event, or the improvement in our weather, March break is starting this week, hopefully we see some more families downtown and return to business for sure,” Ryan said.

While the municipal holiday may not have lived up to Cupid’s hype, those behind the idea say they’re happy for any boost it provided.

“A few more customers than what would be a typical Monday evening would be amazing. As I said before, today’s Valentines Day but then we have all the week, which is March Break, and St. Patrick’s Day; hopefully it’s a busy week in the market and all our downtown businesses,” Councillor Mathieu Fleury said.

Feelings shared by those hit hardest during the occupation.

“I feel like okay, we’re alive again. People out, people shopping, people doing stuff,” Kandalaft added.