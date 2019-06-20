

CTV Ottawa





A Manotick family is desperately searching for a stem cell match for their five year old girl.

Hillary McKibbin was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a rare and fatal blood disease a month ago. No one in her family is a potential donor.

The McKibbins are launching a public appeal and asking people to get swabbed.

A drive to test potential donors will be held Monday, June 24 at St. Francis Xavier High School on Spratt Road in Riverside South on June 24th.

Two days later, on Hillary’s 6th birthday the family launching a social media campaign, aimed at boosting global awareness of the bone marrow registry, targeting celebrities such as Drake, and the Raptors.