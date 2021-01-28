OTTAWA -- Parents and students could find out today when elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will reopen for in-person learning.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca has learned Ontario will provide an update on school reopening plans today

Elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa have been closed since the end of the Christmas break on Jan. 4.

On Monday, schools in seven health units across southern Ontario reopened for in-person learning, including schools in Renfrew County, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit and the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Health Unit.

SCHOOLS READY TO OPEN

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says the city is ready for schools to reopen.

Etches and Mayor Jim Watson spoke with Lecce earlier this week to discuss schools and safety in schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I feel confident that we can use the tools in our toolbox to keep COVID out of schools and manage it when it does come into schools, like we did in the fall," said Dr. Etches during an interview on CTV Morning Live Thursday morning.

"We knew that the screening was very key."

Dr. Etches is asking parents with a child that has a runny nose or a fever to do the COVID-19 screening, and be tested for the virus.

SAFETY IN SCHOOLS

Last week, the Ontario government announced additional measures to ensure schools remain safe: