uOttawa hosts virtual 2020 spring Convocation
The University of Ottawa campus is quiet, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA -- The University of Ottawa is celebrating the Class of 2020 virtually this week.
The university is hosting its first virtual Convocation to honour students all week after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of in-person Convocation ceremonies.
All 7,451 graduates from ten faculties at the University of Ottawa have been invited to celebrate their accomplishments this week surrounded by faculty, family and friends in a virtual fashion .
The virtual ceremonies Monday to Friday will include University of Ottawa Chancellor Calin Rovinescu, uOttawa President and Vice-Chancellor Jacques Fremont, the Deans from all 10 faculties and the Valedictorians.
You can stream the University of Ottawa Spring Convocation ceremonies online. The ceremonies will be held at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Graduating students can also customize their University of Ottawa grad experience with branded filters, photos and stickers.
The University of Ottawa cancelled all in-person classes on March 13 as the COVID-19 pandemic began, and moved the remainder of the winter semester online.
In a note to students last month, Fremont said the University of Ottawa is looking at honouring the Class of 2020 with a "special in-person ceremony next spring."