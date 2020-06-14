OTTAWA -- The University of Ottawa is celebrating the Class of 2020 virtually this week.

The university is hosting its first virtual Convocation to honour students all week after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of in-person Convocation ceremonies.

All 7,451 graduates from ten faculties at the University of Ottawa have been invited to celebrate their accomplishments this week surrounded by faculty, family and friends in a virtual fashion .

The virtual ceremonies Monday to Friday will include University of Ottawa Chancellor Calin Rovinescu, uOttawa President and Vice-Chancellor Jacques Fremont, the Deans from all 10 faculties and the Valedictorians.

You can stream the University of Ottawa Spring Convocation ceremonies online. The ceremonies will be held at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Graduating students can also customize their University of Ottawa grad experience with branded filters, photos and stickers.

The University of Ottawa cancelled all in-person classes on March 13 as the COVID-19 pandemic began, and moved the remainder of the winter semester online.

In a note to students last month, Fremont said the University of Ottawa is looking at honouring the Class of 2020 with a "special in-person ceremony next spring."