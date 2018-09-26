

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The University of Ottawa is cutting its ties with the Student Federation of the University of Ottawa.

In a statement, the university says effective December 24, 2018 it will no longer recognize the Federation as the exclusive association representing undergraduate students.

The decision comes following allegations of fraud involving the student federation.

The university says it has “lost confidence in the SFUO’s ability to represent our students and supply the services that students pay for.”

Vice-President academic and provost David Graham says the university has learned of “additional allegations of improper governance, mismanagement, internal conflict and workplace misconduct within the SFUO.

The University of Ottawa will no longer collect fees from students on behalf of the Federation. The university says the decision will not affect the student UPass.