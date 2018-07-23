

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It will be business as usual today at Algonquin College.

The school says the Ottawa campus will be open for all classes and activities following Friday’s power outage. The outage shut down the college over the weekend, cancelling all programs.

While the school will be open, Algonquin says it will be working to reduce demands on its temporary power structures. That means it will not be running the air conditioning, heating and ventilation systems at full capacity. Algonquin is drawing power from one of its two high-efficiency co-generation natural gas plants, supplemented by generators for many of the buildings.

In a statement, Algonquin says crews are still working to pinpoint the source of Friday’s power problems, which caused an outage that affected all areas of the campus.

Power was restored to the Algonquin College residence on Friday night, and power was slowly restored to the college through the weekend.