OTTAWA -- The University of Ottawa has cancelled spring convocation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spring ceremonies were scheduled to take place June 7 to 10 at the Shaw Centre.

In a message Thursday evening, the University of Ottawa announced the cancellation of in-person spring convocation ceremonies.

“Convocation is a time of pride, of reward and of joy that lies at the heart of the University’s mission, and of its community. Unfortunately, due to the need to respect public health guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the interest of safeguarding the health and welfare of community members, uOttawa is compelled to announce today that its in-person spring convocation ceremonies will not take place.”

The University of Ottawa is considering a range of options to provide an “alternate convocation experience to graduating students”, including the possibility of a traditional ceremony at a later date.

The university adds “all students qualified to graduate in spring 2020 will indeed officially graduate and will receive their degrees and parchments.”

Two weeks ago, the University of Ottawa cancelled all in-person classes and moved the semester online.