OTTAWA -- Ottawa's medical officer of health warns the risk of being infected with COVID-19 in Ottawa is 20 times higher for unvaccinated residents than for vaccinated people.

Dr. Vera Etches provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa Thursday morning, warning the Delta variant is driving the COVID-19 increase in Ottawa, accounting for 60 per cent of new cases.

New statistics show between July 4 and Aug. 7, 112 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa involved unvaccinated residents, six cases were in residents who had received their first dose but were not yet protected and 36 cases of COVID-19 were identified in Ottawa residents who had received one dose.

Dr. Etches says there were 14 "breakthrough" cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated residents.

"Of the eligible population, the risk of being infected in an unvaccinated person is more than 20 times than that of a person who is vaccinated."

Etches has set a goal to have over 90 per cent of Ottawa's eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I want to encourage us to keep going, the more we reach out goal of 90 per cent or more vaccinated the easier it will be go through the fall without a serious resurgence that again pressures our hospitals," said Dr. Etches.

"And it's not just about vaccinations. It makes a difference when we wear our masks, when we limit our contacts."

As of Wednesday, 84 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 77 per cent are fully vaccinated.

DELTA VARIANT

The Delta variant is driving the increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa and Ontario this summer. Ottawa Public Health reports 60 per cent of people who have tested positive over the past month had the Delta variant.

Dr. Etches says the OPH plan to counter the Delta variant includes decreasing barriers to getting a COVID-19 vaccine and encouraging businesses to adopt vaccination policies for staff.

"What we're aiming for is to have a population that is immune enough that we can handle the COVID-19 in the community and resurgences that can happen due to different kinds of variants. And what we're saying is we're not quite there yet," said Etches on Thursday.

"It's because the Delta variant is more transmissible, it's making it harder to have that level of immunity that ensures we can handle things from vaccination alone and the other immunity that we have in the community."

The OPH plan to get to 90 per cent vaccination coverage includes,