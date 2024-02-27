Unions to mark 8th anniversary of disastrous Phoenix Pay System

Unions that represent federal public servants will be hold a news conference today to mark the eighth anniversary of the launch of the Phoenix Pay System, which has caused significant problems for federal workers and the government.

The problem-plagued Phoenix system launched in 2016. The goal was to save money by consolidating pay systems from more than 45 different government departments. It has since cost the government more than $2 billion to fix.

Since its launch, it has caused hundreds of thousands of compensation problems for federal government workers, who have been underpaid, overpaid, or not paid at all.

According to the federal government, there were 444,000 pay centre transactions ready to be processed as of Jan. 31, nearly half of which were received more than one year prior. The government processed 194,000 transactions between Dec. 21, 2023 and Jan. 31, 2024 and received 191,000 new ones.

"The number of transactions received at the Pay Centre has steadily increased since 2021. This increase, along with the high complexity of outstanding transactions that remain, have limited our ability to reduce the number of transactions outside service standards," says a statement on Public Services and Procurement Canada's website.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), and the Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE) will hold a joint news conference to mark the eighth anniversary of the Phoenix system and to make an announcement at 11 a.m. today on Parliament Hill.

This is a developing story... please check back later for more updates.