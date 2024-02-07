OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Union exec arrested as striking military base workers picket in Ottawa

    Ottawa police arrested at least one person at a Public Service Alliance of Canada picket on Star Top Road Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
    A union executive was arrested Wednesday outside a National Defence building in Ottawa, as unionized military base workers blocked the street.

    Non-public funds workers at Canadian military bases in Ontario and Quebec walked off the job last month, demanding fair wages, a national pay grid for all non-public funds workers in Canada and better job security.

    The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the union representing the striking workers, was set to hold a media availability outside the Joint Intelligence Operations Centre at 1600 Star Top Rd. Wednesday morning, but before the availability began, at least one person was arrested. Video shows Alex Silas, PSAC's regional executive vice-president, in handcuffs, shouting "solidarity" as police open up a cruiser.

    The striking workers later surrounded the police cruiser. 

    CTV News Ottawa reached out to the Ottawa Police Service for more information, but police said due to it being an ongoing incident, no information could be immediately provided.

    This is a developing story... More details to come.

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin.

