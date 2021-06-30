Advertisement
Unaccompanied G1 driver stopped for speeding in Ottawa
Share:
OTTAWA -- A 30-year-old G1 driver has learned an expensive lesson about the rules of the road.
Ottawa police say an officer spotted the driver going 105 km/h in a 60 km/h area on Heron Road.
"The driver was a 30-year-old G1 driver, who was unaccompanied," said the Ottawa Police Traffic Unit on Twitter.
"Reminder that no matter your age you must respect the conditions on your driver's licence."
Ontario's graduated licencing system states all G1 drivers must have a fully licensed driver with at least four years of driving experience in the car.
Earlier this week, a driver out for a test drive in a vehicle was stopped for stunt driving on Davidson Road.
Police say the driver was spotted going 143 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
The same driver was charged with stunt driving last August.