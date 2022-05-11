Ukraine refugees settle in Renfrew, Ont.
After being displaced by war, some of the first Ukrainian refugees in Canada are settling in the town of Renfrew.
Dasha Zhydnko and her brother Andrew arrived in Renfrew on April 1. They fled Kiev the day Russia invaded, and after spending a month in Poland, found refuge in the Ottawa Valley through Ukrainian Diaspora Support Canada.
"It was very difficult to perceive it, that your life dramatically changed and you're suppose to start it from scratch," the 33-year-old Zhydnko told CTV News.
In the month she has been in Canada, Zhydnko has worked to secure a social security number, bank account, and driver's licence. Playing a big part in helping her settle has been Ottawa Valley Coffee owner Josh Curly.
"Having served in the military for eight years now, I kind of felt helpless," says Curly. "I felt like there was no way to help and then my wife reminded me there are ways to help. You can help right here."
In recent months, Curly has secured various donations and started a GoFundMe to help Zhydnko start her new life.
"We're at $4,000 of our $5,000 goal," says the coffee connoisseur. "And the intention is to use this money on things we may not be able to obtain through donations. Whether it be feminine products or prescriptions, or things that people can't donate."
He also found a spare room for Zhydnko to live in.
"I thought, I've got a room here that I can share," Renfrew resident Sandra Eggerstedt told CTV News. "What goes around comes around and I needed to share this room."
Eggerstedt recalls the same need her father went through coming to Canada as a refugee from Germany. She says her and Zhydnko now share meals and evenings together.
"It's like we've known each other forever," says Eggerstedt. "It all just fell into place so wonderfully."
"We already knew that small towns tend to come together, especially in the Ottawa Valley," says Curly. "But everybody has been so great, so welcoming."
Zhydnko is now looking to secure a job for herself, hoping to put her masters degree in international trade to use.
"I don't feel like I'm struggling or something like that, no," says Zhydnko on her acclimation to Canada. "I feel like I'm part of a community so this is very priceless."
"I'm amazed about people," she adds. "I didn't expect I would feel this here, this way of giving from the citizens."
The greatest struggle in getting used to Canada Zhydnko says is the weather. Hot one day, cold the next, rain the next.
"In Ukraine it's more steady," she notes.
When asked whether she was considering a permanent move to Canada given the climate in her home country, the 33-year-old gave many considerations. The long, drawn out conflict in her home country, the destruction and rebuilding process, and the fact that her parents were still in country.
"I understand that it will take some time, so in the near future I will probably stay in Canada."
Curly says since the arrival of the Zhydnko's, two other Ukrainian refugees families have arrived in Renfrew, with more on the way.
"The intention is to not stop really."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live updates from the Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls are debating face-to-face in English in Edmonton, Alta. This is the first of two official debates organized, and the party has promised a policy-focused event. Follow along for live updates from CTV News reporters.
TREND LINE | Poilievre's 'full frontal assault' on BoC a part of his anti-establishment strategy: Nanos
With rising interest rates and a majority of Canadians worried about a recession, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is tapping into growing unease about the economy. And his recent attack on the Bank of Canada is all part of his strategy, according to pollster Nik Nanos on CTV's Trend Line podcast.
'Completely innocent': Woman killed in crash after road rage shooting in southeast Calgary
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
Flight schedules, out-of-practice travellers contributing to long lines at Canadian airports: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says Canada's airport security agency is increasing its staffing, but that a lack of workers is not the main culprit for the unacceptable delays passengers are facing this spring.
Dems' bid to secure Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
The U.S. Senate fell far short Wednesday in a rushed effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law, blocked by a Republican filibuster in a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.
Defence suggests complainant made up 'stories' to get 'revenge' on Hoggard
Defence lawyers suggested Wednesday that an Ottawa woman fabricated rape allegations about Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard as a 'form of revenge' after he physically injured her during consensual sex and hurt her feelings.
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
Alberta reports 2 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children
One child has been discharged and is doing well, while the other remains in hospital, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Wednesday.
Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of captured Russian
Ukraine's top prosecutor disclosed plans Wednesday for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier, as fighting raged in the east and south and the Kremlin left open the possibility of annexing a corner of the country it seized early in the invasion.
Atlantic
-
Out-of-control wildfire in Yarmouth County triples in size; air quality alert remains in effect
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County has tripled in size since the Department of Natural Resource's last update Wednesday morning.
-
N.S. police chief felt RCMP 'nudged' not to reveal early warning of killer's danger
A Nova Scotia police chief told an investigator last year that in the aftermath of the 2020 mass shooting, he felt "nudged" by the RCMP not to release a report that had warned the gunman was a threat years before his rampage.
-
Plane carrying Ukrainians set to arrive in Halifax on June 2
Three federal charter flights carrying Ukrainians will arrive in Canada in the coming weeks. One flight will land in Halifax on June 2.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Accused in Kensington Market shooting says it was 'not really' difficult to get a gun, court hears
Video obtained by CTV News Investigates of a 2018 Canada Day shooting in Kensington Market that left a 19-year-old man dead and three bystanders injured shows how it escalated from a conversation to deadly violence in seconds.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
-
Toronto to hire private security guards to patrol parks that were former encampment sites
Some Toronto parks could soon see private security guards on patrol around the clock as part of the city’s effort to keep encampments from appearing.
Montreal
-
Children hospitalized near Montreal after eating suspected cannabis candy
A Montreal-area mother is warning other parents to talk to their kids after her daughter and two other elementary school students were hospitalized after eating drug-laced candy they found on the floor of their school bus this week.
-
Quebec woman raises alarm after region's only horse vet forced out over language law
Horse owners in a part of western Quebec say the province's language laws are forcing them to lose their only veterinarian at a time when there's already a critical shortage of animal doctors.
-
Live updates from the Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls are debating face-to-face in English in Edmonton, Alta. This is the first of two official debates organized, and the party has promised a policy-focused event. Follow along for live updates from CTV News reporters.
Northern Ontario
-
Nipissing District sees spike in job listings
It's a great time to be looking for work: two employment agencies in the Nipissing District are seeing a large increase in the number of job postings in the region.
-
Sudbury rolls out the red carpet for young boy battling cancer
Greater Sudbury rolled out the red carpet for Jackson Twain, 4, who was treated to a fun day that included a classic car parade. Twain is currently battling cancer.
-
Sudbury firefighters have responded to 33 fires so far in May
Fire officials across the region have been busy this month, with crews battling dozens of bush and other fires.
London
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
-
Man in custody following weapons investigation in east London
A man is in custody following a weapons investigation in east London, Ont. Wednesday after a citizen reported hearing the sound of gunshots.
-
Flood haunted neighbourhood eyes upgrades to West London Dyke
“It was scary,” Gianna Rigopoulos admitted as she recalled when the Thames River flooded her street. “It was kind of like ocean waves washing up towards our house.” Four years later, upgrades to the section of dyke that protects the neighbourhood are entering the final design stage.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged for 'accidentally' shooting teen: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to two separate violent incidents on Tuesday, including one where a teenage girl was shot “accidentally.”
-
Wednesday morning fire leaves Winnipeg house with severe damage
A home on Winnipeg’s Loudoun Road has been left with severe fire, smoke and water damage following a fire on Wednesday morning.
-
Private member’s resolution in Manitoba aims to better protect students, youth athletes from sexual assault
Allegations of sexual assault against Winnipeg high football coach and teacher Kelsey Albert Dana McKay, 51, have sparked calls for better protections for students and youth in sports.
Kitchener
-
Missing Brantford man found dead, homicide investigation underway
Police say a body found in Brant County on May 3 has been identified as Brayden Ferrall and their missing person case has turned into a homicide investigation.
-
One person sent to hospital after alleged stabbing in Cambridge
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged stabbing in Cambridge.
-
Crews at the scene of a structure fire in Brantford
Firefighters are currently at the scene of a structure fire in Brantford. Colborne Street remains closed in both directions between Shaver Street and Brant County Road 18.
Calgary
-
'Completely innocent': Woman killed in crash after road rage shooting in southeast Calgary
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
-
Calgary artist hoping Flames fans go wild for playoff anthem
Joey Braunwarth says he still remembers all of the words to the Calgary Flames' 2004 unofficial playoff anthem 'In Da Dome.'
-
Jason Kenney says he's supported by a 'significant majority' of the UCP
With a week to go before the results of a UCP leadership vote are set to be revealed, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he is confident his party is behind him and want to move forward.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon real estate company funnelled U.S. expansion cash to cover losses in Canada, investigation finds
Investors thought they were helping to fund a Saskatoon real-estate firm's ambitious expansion into the U.S — but instead, they were helping to keep a failing company afloat.
-
Prince Albert police ask for public's help in locating missing mom and her two kids
Police in Prince Albert are looking to confirm a family's whereabouts "as soon as possible."
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation president steps down after 7 years
The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation is moving to a senior administrative position.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 2 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children
One child has been discharged and is doing well, while the other remains in hospital, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Wednesday.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in stabbing near Royal Alexandra Hospital
A woman was charged with second-degree murder after a man died of a stab wound last week.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations, transmission down in Alberta: Copping
Jason Copping said Alberta's positivity rate was lower compared to recent weeks and that wastewater also trended down almost everywhere, including Calgary.
Vancouver
-
An engaging day in the legislature: B.C. MLA proposes to girlfriend on house floor
Coquitlam-Port Moody MLA Rick Glumac surprised the B.C. legislature Wednesday by proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Haven Lurbiecki, who was watching from the gallery.
-
B.C. drops 24 tickets against Fraser Valley pastors who violated COVID-19 orders
The B.C. Prosecution Service has confirmed it dropped two dozen COVID-19 violation tickets against three Chilliwack pastors who continued in-person worship services in violation of provincial public health orders.
-
Abbotsford homicide victims identified, investigators still unsure if killing was random or targeted
Homicide investigators have publicly identified the two people found dead in an Abbotsford home on Monday as a couple in their 70s.
Regina
-
Court of Queen's Bench decision sheds new light on child abduction case
A decision from the Court of Queen’s Bench, which only recently became available to the public, outlines new facts on what happened between a missing seven-year-old girl and her father.
-
1,300 bushels of grain stolen from south Sask. property: RCMP
Police are searching for suspects after a theft of more than 1,000 bushels of grain was reported in southwest Saskatchewan.
-
Abandoned buildings top of mind for Regina's bylaw enforcement during funding request
Regina’s 'unsecured' and abandoned buildings were on the top of the docket during Tuesday’s Executive Council meeting.