Ukraine Ambassador accepts $80,000 donation from Ottawa Valley community
The Ukrainian Ambassador to Canada, Yulia Kovaliv, made her way to Eganville, Ont. Wednesday to receive a generous donation from the valley community.
Nearly $110,000 was raised at a Ukrainian fundraising event June 17, held by the Eganville Leader newspaper.
Kovaliv was presented with a cheque for $80,000, which will go directly to helping Ukrainian families still living in the war-torn country.
"Every night we saw the destruction and the loss of life that was taking place in Ukraine and we just felt compelled that we had to do something," said Gerald Tracey, publisher of the Eganville Leader.
"I was very warmly welcomed here and we do thank all of the Canadians whose efforts were there in standing with Ukraine," Kovaliv told CTV News Ottawa.
"We do value the support, we do value each and every Ukrainian flag flying on the houses, and the donation to the United 24 platform that President Zelenskyy launched."
The other $30,000 will be staying in Renfrew County, where many Ukrainian refugees are settling, in order to help them start a new life.
"We can't even imagine what they're facing," Renfrew County Warden Debbie Robinson said. "But we know how important it is to have family and to be some place safe for your children."
"These people are coming with nothing, so they know where the needs are and we're only too pleased to help them in some small way," Tracey noted of the money staying in the area. "For medical examinations, to going for drivers licences, to maybe assisting with an airline ticket to bring a family member over."
Tanya Moiseyeva immigrated to Canada from Ukraine two decades ago and has lived in Barry's Bay for the past 15 years. She helped organize the Leader's fundraiser and will assist will distributing the money to families settling in the county.
"So far we have five families in our area of Barry's Bay and Palmer Rapids," said Moiseyeva. "We have $500 for adults, $200 for children. That's what we're going to give to the newcomers."
Tracey sees the community's efforts of raising $110,000 as a drop in the bucket of a bigger picture; however, Kovaliv said she wasn't shocked by the generosity of the small community of Eganville.
"I'm not surprised because we Ukrainians also know that as not the biggest country in the world, not a member of G7 or G20; we're bravely resisting the so-called second-biggest army in the world. So it shows how the small communities can have a big impact."
