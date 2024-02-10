OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Edmonton man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with Ottawa homicide

    Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Little Italy last month.

    Jama Roble, 33, died Thursday of his injuries after being shot at around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 29 at a building on Champagne Avenue South. His death marks the city's first homicide of 2024.

    In a news release late Friday night, police said they were looking for Gibriil Bakal, 29, of Edmonton. He is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

    Ottawa police say Gibriil Bakal, 29, of Edmonton, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the Jan. 29 shooting death of Jama Roble, 33, on Champagne Avenue South. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

    Bakal is described as Black, 6-foot-1 (185 cm) and around 190 lbs (86 kg).

    Anyone with information about Bakal's whereabouts is asked to contact the Ottawa police homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at crimestoppers.ca

