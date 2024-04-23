Ottawa murder suspect on list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

A Toronto man wanted in connection to a double homicide at an Ottawa shopping centre has been named one of the top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada.

Mohamed Shire, 34, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of brothers Abdulaziz Abdullah and Mohamed Abdullah in May 2021 and one charge of attempted murder. The two men were killed in a shooting at the Alta Vista Shopping Centre.

On Tuesday, a reward of up to $50,000 was announced for information leading to the arrest of Shire, as the Bolo Program updated its list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives.

“The Ottawa Police wishes to acknowledge the support of the Bolo Program and National Capital Area Crime Stoppers with a reward that will no doubt raise public awareness about this fugitive," Ottawa police Sgt. Chris O'Brien said in a statement.

"The Homicide Unit is seeking public tips to locate and arrest Mohamed Shire, so he can be held accountable for his actions before the courts and bring some level of closure to the grieving families."

Ottawa police have already arrested two people on charges of first-degree murder in connection to the May 2021 shootings - Abdullahi Osman, 29, of Ottawa and Ahmed Siyad of Toronto.

According to the Bolo Program website, Shire has multiple connections in the Greater Toronto Area.

"Investigators stress that he could be evading arrest anywhere in Canada."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

Shire is the only suspect wanted by Ottawa police listed on the top 25 most wanted list.

Bolo has agreed to post rewards for the apprehension of any of the suspects and will also publicize their names through a social media campaign and, in some instances, the use of billboards.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Aisling Murphy