Two people in custody following police operation in Arnprior, Ont.

Two people are in police custody following a police operation in Arnprior, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to an assault call at an apartment on Claude Street at approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday.

Police say two people barricaded themselves in the home.

Claude Street was closed for over four years, and the public was asked to avoid the scene. Officers with weapons drawn could be seen outside an apartment building.

Police broke down the door of an apartment on Claude Street and two people were seen being placed in cruisers just after 12 p.m.

Police say two men are in custody, and will appear in court for a bail hearing on Saturday.

Broke down the door*. Here's the apartment building the two people were held up in. pic.twitter.com/v2ljFTXHSy — Dylan Dyson (@DylanDyson) July 15, 2022