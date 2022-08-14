Two people from Ottawa killed in Port Hope, Ont. plane crash

Two people from Ottawa were killed when their small plane crashed in Port Hope, Ont. this weekend.

Northumberland OPP say a Piper Cherokee aircraft crashed just before 9 p.m. Saturday near a private airstrip in the vicinity of Kellogg and Massey roads in rural Port Hope, about 100 km east of Toronto.

Alvin Crosby, 74, and Suzanne Parent, 72, were identified as the victims. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP have since cleared the area. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the cause of the crash.