Two people from Ottawa killed in Port Hope, Ont. plane crash

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo. An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Salman Rushdie 'on the road to recovery,' agent says

Salman Rushdie is 'on the road to recovery,' his agent confirmed Sunday, two days after the author of 'The Satanic Verses' suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at a lecture in upstate New York. The indication of continued improvement followed news that the lauded writer was removed from a ventilator Saturday and able to talk and joke.

This still image from video shows Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., at left, being escorted from the stage as people tend to author Salman Rushdie, center right, at the Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo)

More U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip

A delegation of American lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, just 12 days after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that prompted an angry China to launch days of threatening military drills around the self-governing island that Beijing says must come under its control.

FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home

The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina