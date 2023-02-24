Two people facing charges after grandparent scam targets Prince Edward County couple

Two Quebec residents are facing charges after a Prince Edward County couple lost $8,000 in a grandparent scam.

On Friday, the couple told Ontario Provincial Police they had fallen victim to fraudsters through the grandparent scam on Thursday.

The couple lost $8,000 to fraudsters executing an elaborate scam claiming to be a loved one in trouble with law enforcement, police said.

In a statement, the OPP says officers stopped two individuals who were attempting to "further victimize the same couple" by requesting an additional $9,500.

Jean-Pierre Savard, 64, of Montreal, and Brandon-Luis Ortiz-Ruz, 22, from Saint-Leonard, are each facing two counts of fraud over $5,000.

In a typical grandparent/emergency scam, police say the victim will receive a "frantic phone call from someone" claiming to be a grandparent or loved one, explain they have been in some type of emergency and need money right away. Police add the scammer may pretend to be a lawyer or a police officer on the call, and will insist the victim does not tell anyone.

Police offer the following tips to avoid becoming the victim of a grandparent scam.