OTTAWA -- Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the first time in nearly four months that multiple deaths from the virus were recorded in one day.

The new deaths bring the COVID-19 death toll in the capital to 598. The last day with more than one death was June 14, when Ottawa Public Health recorded three.

Hospitalizations are back down in single digits in Ottawa, with nine people hospitalized with the virus, including three in the ICU.

Ottawa Public Health recorded 25 new cases on Wednesday. The number of active cases continues to trend down, with 360 in Ottawa, 30 fewer than yesterday.

The 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday follows 43 cases on Tuesday and 31 on Monday.

Provincewide, officials are reporting 476 new cases of the virus.

There are 280 people in hospital across the province with COVID-19.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 280 Ontarians in hospital with COVID-19, 234 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Forty-six of them are fully vaccinated.

There are 156 people in the ICU with COVID-19. Twelve are fully vaccinated and 144 are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 28 to Oct. 4): 32.4 (down from 33)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 29 to Oct. 5): 1.9 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.99

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 819,399 (+734)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 773,763 (+1,735)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 84 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 360 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 390 active cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 55 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,158.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are nine people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down from 12 on Tuesday.

There are three people in ICUs in Ottawa hospitals.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 1 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 2

60-69: 4 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 1 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (2,722 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Six new cases (3,977 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (6,775 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (4,629 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (3,956 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,476 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (2,048 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,128 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new case (870 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 694 (+12)

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 10,650

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 105

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,756 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Monday.

A total of 3,027 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Monday

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 19 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases