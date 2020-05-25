OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say officers discovered information on how to construct a machine pistol while conducting an investigation at a Barrhaven home.

On May 23, the Gungs and Gangs Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Palmadeo Drive and arrested two men.

A crime gun was also seized during the search.

“The search resulted in the seizure of information indicating how to construct a machine pistol, a partially-constructed machine pistol and several blank rounds used for testing purposes,” said Ottawa Police in a statement.

“Furthermore, the officers discovered a makeshift machine shop in the garage of the residence.”

Hazem Elashry, 18, of Ottawa and Andi Iacob, 20, of Ottawa are charged with unauthorized manufacture of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.