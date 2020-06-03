OTTAWA -- An adult and a child were transported to hospital after a two vehicle crash near Metcalfe.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Cartwright and Victoria Streets just before 11:50 a.m.

Ottawa Fire says updates from a retired firefighter on scene confirmed that two people were trapped in one of the vehicles. Firefighters removed the roof of the vehicle to safely remove the occupants.

Ottawa Paramedics say Cornwall Paramedics transported one person to hospital, while paramedics from Prescott-Russell transported a second patient.

Ottawa Police continue to investigate.