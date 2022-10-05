Two dead in Orleans shooting Wednesday night
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting in Orleans.
Police say two men are dead following the shooting in the area of Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
One victim died at the scene while the second passed away in hospital.
One other person suffered injuries and was released from medical care after treatment.
The two men killed have been identified as 28-year-old Krishel Kanin Murphy-Nimblett and 23-year-old Mohamed Omar Mohamed, both from Ottawa.
Mussa Siddiqui owns African BBQ House in the area where the shooting occurred.
"There was just a guy in the middle of the road, so we went to help out. He was shot; shot three times, bleeding," Siddiqui said Wednesday night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.
