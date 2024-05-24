OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Two charged in Kanata Lakes drug bust

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa police say two people have been arrested and charged following a drug bust in the Kanata Lakes area.

    An investigation into drug trafficking in the area began in January, and culminated on May 10 with searches of a home and a storage unit in the area.

    Police seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun, a loaded magazine, additional ammunition, a large sum of cash, and a "substantial quantity" of drugs, including cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cannabis, hashish, hydromorphone pills and oxycodone pills.

    A 45-year-old and a 31-year-old were arrested. They are jointly charged with several drug and firearms offences.

