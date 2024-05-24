Two charged in Kanata Lakes drug bust

Ottawa police say two people have been arrested and charged following a drug bust in the Kanata Lakes area.

An investigation into drug trafficking in the area began in January, and culminated on May 10 with searches of a home and a storage unit in the area.

Police seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun, a loaded magazine, additional ammunition, a large sum of cash, and a "substantial quantity" of drugs, including cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cannabis, hashish, hydromorphone pills and oxycodone pills.

A 45-year-old and a 31-year-old were arrested. They are jointly charged with several drug and firearms offences.