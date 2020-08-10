OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, one day after just six new cases were reported.

The updated figure was announced in OPH's daily COVID-19 dashboard update. Ontario health officials had previously reported 20 new cases in the Ottawa region on Monday. OPH notes that its databases are live, and the data in the daily dashboard represents a snapshot in time and that the databases are continuously being updated as cases are investigated and as more information becomes available.

This follows a report of 115 new cases in Ontario on Monday. It was the first day in over a week that Ontario saw more than 100 new cases in a single day.

According to Ottawa Public Health, there have been 2,650 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

No new deaths were reported in Monday's update. This marks the 13th straight day with no new COVID-19 related deaths in the capital. The death toll stands at 264 residents.

Eleven people are in hospital with COVID-19 complications, with one person in intensive case. One person has left intensive care since Sunday's report.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases in Ottawa rose slightly after falling for four straight days.

OPH reports 146 active cases of COVID-19. Seven additional active cases were added in Monday's report.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. Ottawa Public Health continues to say the number of actual infections in the city may be five to 30 times greater than the number of lab-confirmed infections

OPH reported 14 new resolved cases in Monday's update, for a total of 2,240 cases or 84.5 per cent of all known cases to date. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES BY AGE

Eleven of the new cases reported on Monday were in people under the age of 40.

Here is a breakdown of all known cases in the city by age category:

0-9 years old: No new cases (86 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (154 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Four new cases (420 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (356 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (340 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (359 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (269 cases total)

70-79 years-old: No new cases (191 cases total)

80-89 years-old: No new cases (277 cases total)

90+ years: No new cases (198 cases total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are 10 active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

Two outbreaks at child care centres are over. The outbreaks at Children's Village and Renée Tassé Daycare have ended.

There are outbreaks at four long-term care homes, two retirement homes, one shelter, and three child care spaces.

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Click here for the latest figures on all COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.