Truck rolls over at south Ottawa intersection
Published Wednesday, September 15, 2021 1:12PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 15, 2021 2:29PM EDT
A truck on its side after a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Bank Street and Leitrim Road. (Photo courtesy: CTV News Ottawa viewer Stephen Doyle)
OTTAWA -- One person was transported to hospital in stable condition after a large truck rolled over in Ottawa's south end.
Emergency crews responded to the single vehicle crash at the intersection of Bank Street and Leitrim Road just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Photos sent to CTV News Ottawa show a large truck on its side, with sand dumped onto the street.
Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a man in his 40s suffered "minor trauma" to the head and was transported to hospital in stable condition.
Ottawa police say the investigation continues.
