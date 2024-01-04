Truck pushes another driver into oncoming lane in Gatineau, police looking for suspect

Police in Gatineau are asking people to help them identify the driver of a truck involved with a two vehicle hit-and-run collision along Highway 50 on Saturday.

Officers were called to a report of a hit-and-run collision involving two vehicles around 6 p.m. The driver reported they were travelling in the left lane on Highway 50 when a truck with large tires overtook them on the right and struck them deliberately while making a lane change to the left.

The maneuver threw the driver in the lane going in the opposite direction on the highway.

The suspect truck then sped and drove off westbound.

The driver was treated for minor injuries.

Police say the suspect truck may have damage to the driver's side and a broken rear-view mirror. They add it could also have a truck rack in a box.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police of the Sûreté du Québec at (800) 659-4264.