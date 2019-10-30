Trick or Treating rain out? Calls to delay Halloween due to rain
Carved pumpkins line the driveway to Prime Minister Stephen Harper's official residence at 24 Sussex Drive in Ottawa on Tuesday, October 30, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff
Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 3:46AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 30, 2019 7:58AM EDT
Super heroes will need to wear rain gear while trick or treating on Halloween.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, calling for heavy rain on Thursday. Ottawa could receive 30 to 50 mm of rain by Friday morning.
Now, there’s a call to delay Halloween by one night so trick or treaters don’t have to battle the rain.
Ottawa Special Events tweeted “while we have no real sway of any kid, we think the @ottawacity should put out a statement delaying Halloween by one day.”
Ottawa received 12 mm of rain on Halloween last year.
Some cities in Massachusetts have moved trick or treating due to the treat of inclement weather. Fitchburg has moved Halloween to Saturday, while trick or treating will happen Friday night in Essex.