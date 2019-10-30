

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff





Super heroes will need to wear rain gear while trick or treating on Halloween.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, calling for heavy rain on Thursday. Ottawa could receive 30 to 50 mm of rain by Friday morning.

Now, there’s a call to delay Halloween by one night so trick or treaters don’t have to battle the rain.

Ottawa Special Events tweeted “while we have no real sway of any kid, we think the @ottawacity should put out a statement delaying Halloween by one day.”

Ottawa received 12 mm of rain on Halloween last year.

Some cities in Massachusetts have moved trick or treating due to the treat of inclement weather. Fitchburg has moved Halloween to Saturday, while trick or treating will happen Friday night in Essex.