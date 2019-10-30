

CTV Ottawa





Don't let the warm and dry start to your Wednesday fool you, there is a significant amount of rain coming our way. A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada. That includes most of central and eastern Ontario between Belleville to Cornwall, Ottawa and Gatineau. The rain will start Wednesday afternoon and will not let up until late Friday.

Rainfall amounts will be between 30 to 50 mm of rain, the heaviest is expected Thursday afternoon with strong northwesterly winds up to 90 km/h in the Prince Edward and Kingston areas. Other parts will get up to 70 km/h . Those winds will continue overnight Thursday and will continue through the day on Friday.

On Halloween day in Ottawa, the temperature will fall from 13C down to 7 degrees through the afternoon. It will be even cooler by the time trick or treaters are out and going door to door as more rain is forecasted through the night. A low of 3C.

Visibility will be reduced due to the heavy rain and high winds, it will be even more difficult when it is dark. Remember that fallen leaves on the roadways can also make it more slippery when operating a vehicle or bike.

By Friday, the first day of November, there's a 60 percent chance for periods of rain and snow with a high of plus 5. More of the same this weekend.