Transatlantic flights return to Ottawa airport with Paris flight
Ottawa's airport is getting a transatlantic flight for the first time in nearly three years.
Air France is launching a new route between Ottawa and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, the airline announced Thursday. Five weekly non-stop flights between the two cities will run starting June 27.
It's the first direct flight from Ottawa to a European city since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the airport's international routes.
International flights to Ottawa ceased during the pandemic. Federal rules meant international flights four Canadian airports, Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.
Direct flights to some U.S. and Caribbean destinations have returned to Ottawa airport, but the Paris flight is the first European destination. Air Canada used to run direct flights from Ottawa to London and Frankfurt, but those have not resumed.
The Paris-Ottawa flight will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays on Air France's 224-seater Airbus A-330.
Air France also said it's resuming its Paris-Quebec City service in May and increasing the number of flights to Paris from Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.
Air France's free shuttle between Montreal's Trudeau Airport and Ottawa will continue to run twice a day.
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said on Twitter the announcement is "great news for Ottawa's economy."
Gatineau MP Steven MacKinnon called the announcement excellent news for Gatineau residents who are travelling to Europe, Lebanon and Africa.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberals table bill delaying assisted dying expansion to March 2024
The federal government is seeking to delay the extension of assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole condition is a mental disorder until March 17, 2024. Justice Minister David Lametti introduced a bill seeking the extension in the House of Commons on Thursday.
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
Six more weeks of winter? Here are the predictions of groundhogs across North America
Will we see six more weeks of winter, or an early spring? Here’s what some of the groundhogs (and one human) have predicted so far, from coast-to-coast.
Nestle Canada to wind down frozen meals and pizza business including Delissio
Nestle Canada says it is winding down its frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months. The four brands that will no longer be sold in the freezer aisle at Canadian grocery stores are Delissio, Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine and Life Cuisine.
Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.
China accuses Canada of 'politically manipulating' with Uyghur refugee vote
The Chinese government says a motion MPs passed Wednesday to provide asylum to persecuted Uyghurs amounts to political manipulation by Canada.
Australia is removing monarchy from its bank notes
Australia is removing the monarchy from its bank notes. The nation's new $5 bill will feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Organization regulating medical care in Manitoba apologizes for Indigenous-specific racism in health care
The organization regulating medical care and services in Manitoba is apologizing for racism directed towards Indigenous people when accessing health care in the province.
Quebec woman shocked to find stolen Audi driven through Ontario mall in 'insane' robbery
A Quebec woman said she was very surprised to find her stolen Audi had been used in what’s being described as an “absolutely insane” Ontario mall robbery.
Atlantic
-
Warnings and statements issued ahead of bitter wind chill for maritimes
On the day that Shubenacadie Sam predicted six more weeks of winter, there are warnings and statements cautioning that the coldest air of the season is about to arrive in the Maritimes.
-
Utility board defies Nova Scotia government, allows 14 per cent power rate hike
Nova Scotia's utility regulator has defied the provincial government and approved an average 14 per cent increase in electricity rates over two years.
-
Shubenacadie Sam sees shadow, predicts six more weeks of winter
Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam has seen her shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.
Toronto
-
Ontario releases new health-care plan to make access 'faster' and 'easier'
Ontario has released a new 'connected' and 'convenient' health-care plan aimed at shortening wait times and localizing access to care across the province.
-
Toronto police seize $500K worth of fake gift cards from 'sophisticated forgery lab'
Three Richmond Hill residents have been arrested after police seized $500,000 in fake gift cards from a “sophisticated forgery lab” while searching multiple local properties last month.
-
Coldest temperatures in years could come to Toronto as polar vortex descends on Ontario
A polar vortex is descending over Ontario this week and some of the coldest weather is still to come. Wind chills will also reach dangerous levels, increasing the risk of frostbite.
Montreal
-
Montreal opening 2 emergency shelters due to extreme cold
The next few nights are expected to be frigid in Montreal, with wind chill factors dropping to -30. In order to prevent anyone experiencing homelessness from ending up outdoors, the City of Montreal is announcing the opening of two emergency shelters.
-
Quebec's famed groundhog Fred la Marmotte has died; child stands in for Groundhog Day
The Quebec rodent who predicted whether spring would arrive early, Fred la Marmotte, died the day before Groundhog Day.
-
Quebec woman shocked to find stolen Audi driven through Ontario mall in 'insane' robbery
A Quebec woman said she was very surprised to find her stolen Audi had been used in what’s being described as an “absolutely insane” Ontario mall robbery.
Northern Ontario
-
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
-
Highway 11 closed in northern Ont. after multi-vehicle pile up
Highway 11 in northern Ontario is closed Thursday morning from Highway 66 near Kenogami Lake to Matheson after a collision involving several vehicles, police say.
-
Snow squall warnings in effect across northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada issued snow squall warnings Thursday for several communities in northeastern Ontario.
London
-
Fatal crash in south London
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in south London Wednesday night. Police were called to the scene on Bostwick Road around 7:20 p.m. and say there were five people injured in total and all five were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.
-
WATCH: Willie predicts an early spring
Wiarton Willie has predicted an early spring! The groundhog in South Bruce Peninsula didn't see his shadow at 8:07 a.m. on Thursday morning, meaning spring is on the way.
-
Last minute emergency department closure in Chesley
The Emergency Department at Chesley hospital will be closed Thursday, reopening Friday Feb. 3 at 7 a.m.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Merv predicts six more weeks of winter
It’s Groundhog Day, and Manitoba Merv is predicting six more weeks of winter
-
'Almost impossible to use': city councillor calls for better sidewalk snow clearing
A city councillor wants snow plows to do a better job of clearing Winnipeg's sidewalks next winter.
-
Organization regulating medical care in Manitoba apologizes for Indigenous-specific racism in health care
The organization regulating medical care and services in Manitoba is apologizing for racism directed towards Indigenous people when accessing health care in the province.
Kitchener
-
Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring on Groundhog Day
Wiarton Willie made his prediction his spring prediction Thursday morning at 8:07 a.m. The groundhog did not see his shadow, meaning we could get an early spring.
-
Pickup truck used to break into a Guelph business, multiple tools stolen: Guelph police
Guelph police are investigating after they say a pickup truck was used to break into a west-end building Thursday morning.
-
$5M Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Kitchener
If you purchased a Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw ticket for Feb. 1 in Kitchener, you could be $5 million richer.
Calgary
-
Airdrie, Alta., man charged with sexually exploiting a child
Authorities say an Airdrie, Alta., man faces several charges related to the sexual exploitation of a young family member.
-
Man in life-threatening condition after fire in southeast Calgary
Emergency crews say a man is in critical condition following a fire that broke out in southeast Calgary Thursday morning.
-
Connor Bedard shines at Calgary WHL game, leads Regina to shootout win
Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome was packed to the rafters with fans eager to take a look at Canadian phenom Connor Bedard and the 17-year-old did not fail to impress.
Saskatoon
-
Man accused in Saskatoon killing uses social media to 'terrorize' victim's family, mother says
A man accused of killing his girlfriend is sending harassing social media messages to her family over social media — even though he's in jail.
-
A brief history of Saskatchewan's attempts to possess an official groundhog
The annual spectacle of Groundhog Day is here. However, in Saskatchewan, the prophesying event is without its central figure, an official groundhog.
-
'It's nice to show another side of me': Retired Sask. hockey player turned actor ready for season two of sitcom
A former professional hockey player well-known for dropping the gloves is trying his hand at acting and will star in another season of the Canadian sitcom Shoresy.
Edmonton
-
'We are going to fix this': Alberta sends sheriffs downtown to help EPS amid mounting safety concerns
Police officers in downtown Edmonton will receive reinforcements from sheriffs later this month as part of a new provincial public safety initiative.
-
Athabasca University governors replace school president citing time of 'growth and needed stability'
Athabasca University's board of governors has replaced the president who resisted the government's demand to double the distance-learning school's number of employees who live in Athabasca.
-
Frances Widdowson met by 700 protesters at University of Lethbridge; speech moves to Zoom
A large crowd of around 700 students, faculty members and Lethbridge residents came out on Wednesday to protest a planned speech by Frances Widdowson at the University of Lethbridge that didn't take place.
Vancouver
-
'It's a big concern': Private delivery of public health care grows yet again in B.C.
B.C.'s Ministry of Health is continuing its multi-year trend of paying millions more dollars each year to private surgical centres for the delivery of public health care, CTV News has learned.
-
Fire breaks out on highway on-ramp, disrupting morning commute in Vancouver
A fire that erupted in North Vancouver early Thursday disrupted traffic on a major bridge during the morning commute.
-
'It has to stop': Canada's Aboriginal Peoples on deaths of Indigenous folks in police custody
The over-representation of Indigenous people in Canada's justice system and the number of deaths of Indigenous people at the hands of police has the vice-chief of national Indigenous organization up in arms.
Regina
-
Paramedic logs reveal one patient died waiting to be admitted to a Regina hospital
Paramedic logs from 2022 are highlighting some of the pressures Regina EMS workers have been facing for months including one instance where a patient died following offload delays at the hospital, the documents indicate.
-
A brief history of Saskatchewan's attempts to possess an official groundhog
The annual spectacle of Groundhog Day is here. However, in Saskatchewan, the prophesying event is without its central figure, an official groundhog.
-
CFIB gives Sask. 'B' grade on its red tape report card
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) has given Saskatchewan a “B” grade on its 13th annual red tape report card.