Transatlantic flights return to Ottawa airport with Paris flight

Ottawa's airport is getting a transatlantic flight for the first time in nearly three years.

Air France is launching a new route between Ottawa and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, the airline announced Thursday. Five weekly non-stop flights between the two cities will run starting June 27.

It's the first direct flight from Ottawa to a European city since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the airport's international routes.

International flights to Ottawa ceased during the pandemic. Federal rules meant international flights four Canadian airports, Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

Direct flights to some U.S. and Caribbean destinations have returned to Ottawa airport, but the Paris flight is the first European destination. Air Canada used to run direct flights from Ottawa to London and Frankfurt, but those have not resumed.

The Paris-Ottawa flight will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays on Air France's 224-seater Airbus A-330.

Air France also said it's resuming its Paris-Quebec City service in May and increasing the number of flights to Paris from Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

Air France's free shuttle between Montreal's Trudeau Airport and Ottawa will continue to run twice a day.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said on Twitter the announcement is "great news for Ottawa's economy."

Gatineau MP Steven MacKinnon called the announcement excellent news for Gatineau residents who are travelling to Europe, Lebanon and Africa.