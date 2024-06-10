OTTAWA
    Train service restored after 'power issue' causes disruptions for west end of O-Train Line 1

    A reported "power issue" on the Confederation Line LRT briefly stopped all service on the west end of the line.

    OC Transpo called in R1 buses at around 1 p.m. between Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman stations Monday afternoon because of the issue. Trains kept running from Hurdman to Blair stations.

    A short time later, OC Transpo said there was a stopped train in the tunnel, causing train service at Parliament and Rideau stations be available on the westbound platform only. A City of Ottawa spokesperson said power had been restored and train service was running again.

    Full service was restored by 1:40 p.m.

    What caused the power issue is unknown.

