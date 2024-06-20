OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Traffic stop on HWY 417 leads to seizure of drugs, cash, weapon: Ottawa police

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    A 22-year-old is facing charges following a traffic stop on Highway 417 Wednesday afternoon, the Ottawa Police Service says.

    The driver was stopped by patrol officers around 2:30 p.m. on the highway and when they searched the vehicle, they found a loaded firearm, drugs and a large quantity of cash.

    The Ottawa driver is facing multiple charges related to weapons and drugs.

