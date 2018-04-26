

Residents living near LeBreton Flats came armed with questions Thursday for a meeting about the redevelopment of the area.

The meeting, put on by the city of Ottawa, had developers and planning staff on hand to answer residents' questions about the first stage of development in the $4 billion dollar project.

"There is a lot of promise in this land," said Steve Willis, the general manager of planning, infrastructure and economic development for the city of Ottawa. "We want to make a neighbourhood out of that land and that is part of the process here today."

As part of this meeting, representatives from Claridge and Trinity, companies that have submitted applications for development, presented their plans for the neighbourhood.

Claridge plans on building three condo buildings comprised of roughly 1,950 residential units. Those towers will range from 25 to 45 stories and will also include commercial and mixed use space.

Trinity is proposing three towers, one up to 65 stories, with 1,200 residential units in addition to mixed use and non-residential space.

The new central library will also be included in the east area of LeBreton Flats that will be among the first parts of the 51 hectare project to be developed.

"This is an opportunity to take land in the heart of the city and develop it to create new parks, and new housing for people right on two major transit stations on the confederation line," Willis said.

Added traffic, the height of the condo buildings and adequate affordable housing were among the most common concerns raised at the meeting.