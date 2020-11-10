OTTAWA -- Ottawa broke another heat record on Tuesday as the streak of warm November weather continues.

Environment Canada reported a high of 23.1°C at the Ottawa Airport at 1 p.m. That shatters the previous high for Nov. 10, with the previous record of 19.4°C set in 1948.

The capital set heat records on Sunday and Monday, with highs of 21.5°C and 22.5°C respectively.

The average high for this time of year in Ottawa is around 6°C.

The humidex--yes, there is a humidex on Nov. 10--is making it feel like 25, the weather agency says.

Overnight Tuesday, expect a low of 15°C. Wednesday's forecast includes rain before noon, with a high of 23°C and a humidex of 27, which would make it the warmest Remembrance Day on record. The airport record for Nov. 11 is 16.5°C, set in 2002.

On Thursday, reality sets in again and the temperature plunges to a more seasonal level, with a high of 9°C expected. Friday will be similar, with a high of 10°C.

On Saturday, things really cool down; the high will be just 4°C.