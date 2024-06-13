OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Tornado watch issued for Ottawa Valley, parts of Quebec

    tornado
    Share

    A tornado watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the Ottawa Valley and some parts Quebec.

    The statement was issued Thursday. The most affected areas are Petawawa, Pembroke and Cobden.

    The affected areas in Quebec include Upper Gatineau, Lievre, Mont Laurier, Abitibi, Papineau, Parent, Temiscamingue and Guin Reservoir. 

    A risk of tornado, strong wind gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour, large hail of up to 4 centimetres and heavy downpours giving 50 millimetres of rain are among the main threats included in the tornado watch.

    "Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes late this afternoon and this evening," said the weather agency in its statement. "Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."

    The weather agency is aking people to keep monitoring alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada and to report severe weather conditions by sending an email to QCstorm@ec.gc.ca.

    More information is available online.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News