Tornado watch issued for Ottawa Valley, parts of Quebec

A tornado watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the Ottawa Valley and some parts Quebec.

The statement was issued Thursday. The most affected areas are Petawawa, Pembroke and Cobden.

The affected areas in Quebec include Upper Gatineau, Lievre, Mont Laurier, Abitibi, Papineau, Parent, Temiscamingue and Guin Reservoir.

A risk of tornado, strong wind gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour, large hail of up to 4 centimetres and heavy downpours giving 50 millimetres of rain are among the main threats included in the tornado watch.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes late this afternoon and this evening," said the weather agency in its statement. "Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."

The weather agency is aking people to keep monitoring alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada and to report severe weather conditions by sending an email to QCstorm@ec.gc.ca.

