Tips to wildfire proof your home
More than 1,000 wildfires are burning across Canada, with two third of the fires burning out of control.
While there are no wildfires burning near the national capital region, the Ottawa Fire Service says it's important to be prepared in the event of a fire.
"Wild land fires or ground cover fires can spread through mostly two ways," Joe McLaughlin, Ottawa Fire Service District 8 Sector Chief, says.
"Radiant heat from a fire that is already going beside an object or a house or anything that is combustible, or through embers flying through the air."
McLaughlin says there are steps property owners can take to reduce the risk from wildfires or from flames spreading to neighbouring homes. He points to FireSmart Canada, which offers online and app-based prevention measures, as well as an assessment score card to help guide homeowners.
"Limiting that fuel load around the house is important," McLaughlin says.
"What we look for around a house is anything combustible, whether that be foliage, vegetation, or actual components of a building itself."
FireSmart breaks down a property into three zones, which extend up to 30 meters.
The immediate zone is a non-combustible area that starts at the house and extends to a 1.5-metre perimeter around the home, including attached structures and decks. To reduce the risk of windblown embers igniting your home, here are some steps:
- Choose non-combustible building materials when constructing or renovating your home
- Clear vegetation and combustible material down to soil and cover with gravel, brick or concrete
- Avoid planting woody shrubs or trees and if any are present prune and maintain them regularly
The intermediate zone extends from 1.5 metres to 10 metres from your home and the elements within that area should be managed so they do not transmit fire to your home. Some of the actions to reduce your homes vulnerability include:
- Plant fire resistant vegetation
- Keep combustible items like firewood piles construction materials tools and decorative pieces out of this zone
- Move trailers recreational vehicles storage sheds and other combustible structures outside of the zone
In the extended zone, which is from 10 metres to 30 metres, the goal is not to eliminate the fire but reduce its intensity. If your property extends into this zone, there are some important steps you can take, including:
- Selectively remove evergreen trees to create at least 3 metres of horizontal space between the single or grouped tree crowns
- Remove all branches
- Regularly clean up fallen branches, dry grass and needles to eliminate potential surface fuel
McLaughlin notes that vinyl siding on homes is an extremely common construction material and while it is flammable, if you are planning to renovate consider using brick or concrete to help limit the risk of fire.
"If your roof is in need of replacement, there are some non-combustible options that you can consider," McLaughlin says. "A metal roof or metal shingles are basically non-combustible completely. So should a tree close by or across the street catch fire and the wind picks up and starts getting embers blown at the house, the risk of fire on this particular type of roof is very low."
In a worst-case scenario, where an out-of-control forest fire moves towards a city or town, Ottawa Fire Service is ready for that too.
"We have five specialty units placed across the city from east to west and, of course, our south end as well," he says. "They carry specialized equipment and their vehicles can drive through the forest, they can do off-road capabilities, they also all carry covered trailers which also have specialty equipment within them and different PPE for our firefighters to wear, different tools for digging up ground different hose that can be deployed on foot instead of a truck."
Inside the home, it is imperative to have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and create an escape plan with at least two ways out.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Trump arrives at Atlanta jail to surrender on charges he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived Thursday at a jail in Atlanta to surrender on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
'The environment is unsafe': B.C. firefighting crews pulled from North Shuswap amid ongoing tensions
Firefighting crews were pulled from B.C.'s North Shuswap late Wednesday as community tensions escalated into a confrontation with RCMP officers manning a roadblock into an evacuation zone.
Grab a tissue while you can: Kleenex tissues to be discontinued in Canada
Kimberly-Clark is discontinuing its consumer facial tissue business in Canada, citing 'unique complexities.'
U.S. intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin's plane
A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion, according to U.S. and Western officials.
BREAKING | Evacuees returning home in Kelowna, B.C., as remaining orders downgraded to alerts
All evacuation orders for properties in Kelowna, B.C., have been downgraded to alerts, officials announced Thursday afternoon.
'Important' 48 hours ahead for crews battling fire near Yellowknife
The next two days will be critical in the fight against a wildfire on the outskirts of Yellowknife, officials shared in an update Thursday.
Maui County sues utility, alleging negligence over fires that ravaged Lahaina
Maui County sued Hawaiian Electric Company on Thursday over the fires that devastated Lahaina, saying the utility negligently failed to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions.
CIA stairwell attack among flood of sexual misconduct complaints at spy agency
At least two-dozen women have come forward in recent months with their own complaints of abusive treatment within the CIA, telling authorities and Congress not only about sexual assaults, unwanted touching and coercion but of what they contend is a campaign by the spy agency to keep them from speaking out, with dire warnings it could wreck their careers and even endanger national security.
'Terrorized to death': Animal advocates call for ban on dog hunting enclosures in Ontario
An animal advocacy group is calling for dog hunting enclosures to be banned in Ontario, arguing that an investigation found hunters allegedly participating in 'cruel' practices.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia launches advertisement campaign warning people to prepare for hurricanes
The Nova Scotia government is launching an advertising campaign urging residents to prepare for hurricane season.
-
Lunenburg County man charged with second-degree murder arrested after search
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man charged with second-degree murder is in custody after a provincewide warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday morning.
-
Heavy rain a risk for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
The last weekend of August is going to be a soggy one in the Maritimes.
Toronto
-
'It's kind of torture': International student shares struggles in crowded Toronto bungalow
A Toronto-based international student is speaking out about the crowded and uncomfortable living conditions he’s been enduring for months in a Scarborough bungalow. A situation, now part of a city investigation.
-
Toronto triathlete who died during Ireland Ironman race 'lived life to the fullest'
Jim Schembri was looking forward to hearing all about his good friend Ivan Chittenden’s experience participating in the Youghal Ironman in Cork, Ireland.
-
'Terrorized to death': Animal advocates call for ban on dog hunting enclosures in Ontario
An animal advocacy group is calling for dog hunting enclosures to be banned in Ontario, arguing that an investigation found hunters allegedly participating in 'cruel' practices.
Montreal
-
International student forced to leave Montreal school because of Bill 96
A 16-year-old student is getting kicked out of her school, not because of anything she did wrong, but because of Quebec's language law, Bill 96.
-
Fire erupts at apartment building in Chateauguay, Que.
A major fire has broken out in the apartment building in Chateauguay, on Montreal's South Shore. The building at 39 Saint-Hubert St. has been evacuated.
-
A Montreal filmmaker's documentary is Canada's choice for Oscar nomination
The documentary Rojek, by 30-year-old Montreal filmmaker of Kurdish origin Zayne Akyol, will represent Canada at the Academy Awards for Best International Film.
Northern Ontario
-
3rd fatal ATV crash in the northeast kills another child
A 10-year-old girl from Barrie was killed after an ATV crash in northern Ontario, police say. She is the third child to die in the last month as a result of an ATV collision in the region.
-
Doctor had the right to drop Sault-area patient because of mom’s behaviour, board rules
A Sault-area specialist had the right to refuse to take on a patient because of the abusive behaviour of the patient’s mother, an appeals tribunal has ruled.
-
Abandoned properties could ease northern Ont. housing crisis
As the province comes under scrutiny for its handling of Ontario’s housing crisis, a small northern town says it has been sitting on a solution to its housing shortage for years.
London
-
'Unprecedented' flooding kills one and floods basements in Glencoe, Ont.
One person has died after a transport truck fell through the road north of Glencoe as a result of Wednesday night’s storm, according to OPP.
-
Police release suspect descriptions involved in violent Owen Sound assault
On August 17, a 44-year-old business owner was assaulted by three males. Owen Sound police have released photos and suspect descriptions of those involved.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for London, Ont. region
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the region, including London-Middlesex, southern Huron and Perth counties, and Sarnia-Lambton.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged following fatal hit-and-run on Highway 59: Manitoba RCMP
A 66-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 75-year-old man on Highway 59 this spring.
-
Winnipeg man dies in southeast Sask. semi crash
A Winnipeg man has died following a crash on Highway 33 near Fillmore, Sask. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Former Clarion Hotel becoming a home away from home for Nunavut residents
What was once the Clarion Hotel near Polo Park is being transformed into a home away from home for Nunavut residents seeking health care in Winnipeg.
Kitchener
-
Sloka testifies to allegations of inappropriate breast and skin exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients has now individually addressed 49 of the 50 allegations made against him.
-
'We need help': Veterans club in Cambridge targeted by vandals three times since June
A veterans club in Cambridge is dealing with a string of vandalism to their air conditioning units.
-
Bad behavior at Wellington County golf course causes thousands in damages
OPP are trying to identify four people who caused “extensive” damage to a golf course in southern Wellington County.
Calgary
-
Forest Lawn encampment cleared, but bigger problems suggest fix only temporary
A large homeless encampment causing concern among Forest Lawn residents and business owners has been taken down.
-
Calgary police investigate daytime shooting at gas station
Calgary police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting.
-
Former Calgary couples' retirement dreams dashed after losing B.C. home in wildfire
Julie and Kevin Matiowsky's home on the shore of Shuswap Lake is among thousands gutted by fast-moving wildfires in B.C. that have tore through the region in recent days.
Saskatoon
-
New Sask. policies raise concerns for STI transmission, trans youth safety
The head of a Saskatoon-based sexual health clinic worries Saskatchewan's new approach to sex education in schools and gender-diverse students could fuel a rise in STI transmission and increased risks for trans youth.
-
Sask. lawyer says province's new school pronoun rules lie in murky legal realm
A Saskatoon lawyer says it's unclear if there is any legal standing to repeal Saskatchewan's newly announced education policies.
-
Rod Stewart offers 'deepest, deepest apologies' to Saskatoon fans
A rock legend took to social media to personally apologize for a last-minute concert cancellation in Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
New southwest Edmonton 'super express' bus route starts in September
Tens of thousands of people living in southwest Edmonton will soon have a quicker public transit option to the city's core.
-
Red Deer parents unhappy about new public school supplies fee
Parents of some children at Red Deer Public Schools (RDPS) are being asked to pay an extra fee this school year.
-
'It's pretty grim': Live music venues in Edmonton struggling post-pandemic
Owners of live music venues in Edmonton say times are tough and they're looking for outside help to survive.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Evacuees returning home in Kelowna, B.C., as remaining orders downgraded to alerts
All evacuation orders for properties in Kelowna, B.C., have been downgraded to alerts, officials announced Thursday afternoon.
-
'The environment is unsafe': B.C. firefighting crews pulled from North Shuswap amid ongoing tensions
Firefighting crews were pulled from B.C.'s North Shuswap late Wednesday as community tensions escalated into a confrontation with RCMP officers manning a roadblock into an evacuation zone.
-
13 members of small B.C. fire department lose homes to wildfire
The chief of a small fire department in B.C.'s Okanagan says "the world shattered" when a raging wildfire tore through the community last week, destroying his home and those of 12 others on his crew.
Regina
-
17-year-old Sask. boy killed in single-vehicle rollover
A 17-year-old boy from Francis, Sask. was killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Cedoux, Sask., an RCMP news release said.
-
Regina police see surge in fentanyl seizures
Regina police may be on pace for a record year when it comes to fentanyl seizures.
-
Sask. lawyer says province's new school pronoun rules lie in murky legal realm
A Saskatoon lawyer says it's unclear if there is any legal standing to repeal Saskatchewan's newly announced education policies.